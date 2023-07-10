Anushka Sharma is missing her downtime, coffee walks in London

Mumbai: Celebrity couple Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma, popularly known as 'Virushka', recently jetted off to London for a vacation.

Anushka simply couldn't get enough of the time she spent with her cricketer husband. The 'PK' actor took to her Instagram and shared a video with her cricketer husband reliving some of her favourite moments.



She captioned the video, "Major missing - London city & coffee walks. PS- that coffee lasted a long time."



In the video, the 'Zero' actor wore a casual denim co-ord. She can be seen on the train and exploring the streets of London with a cup of coffee in her hand. Virat, on the other hand, can be seen taking a candid video.

As soon as the actor dropped the video, fans complimented the duo in the comments section.

"Most expensive and popular camera man ever," another social media user wrote.

Virat and Anushka tied the knot on December 11 in Italy and are one of the most loved celebrity couples. The duo was blessed with Vamika on January 11, 2021.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Virat was a part of the Indian squad that played the ICC World Test Championship final against Australia at The Oval, London. In the final, he scored 14 and 49. India registered a loss of 209 runs, their second successive loss in the final of the tournament.

India will next play West Indies in an all-format series from July 12 onwards. The series consists of two Tests, three ODIs and five T20Is. Virat could be seen in action during this series in Tests and ODIs.

On the other hand, Anushka will be next seen in the upcoming sports biopic film 'Chakda Xpress' which is based on the life of former Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami and will stream exclusively on Netflix. The final release date of the film is still awaited. (ANI)