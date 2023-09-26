Anti-drone system to be deployed along international border, says HM Amit Shah

Amritsar: On Tuesday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced plans to install an anti-drone technology along the international boundary in an effort to bolster border security.

At the Northern Zonal Council meeting in Chandigarh, Shah urged the participating states to approach their water-sharing problems with an open mind and a willingness to compromise. The participating states are Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Delhi, Jammu Kashmir, Ladakh, and Chandigarh. The Modi administration is dedicated to improving border security. He affirmed that the installation of anti-drone systems throughout the borders of the country was imminent.

boundary patrols have had a tough time preventing the illegal importation of weapons, ammunition, and drugs into Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir from across the international boundary.—Inputs from Agencies