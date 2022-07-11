Angry Elephant Destroyes House In UP, Owner Escapes

Bijnor: An angry elephant barged into a village in Bijnor district of Uttar Pradesh and pulled down the walls of a house. The incident took place in Mota Dhak village near Kaudia forest area along the Uttar Pradesh-Uttarakhand border. The house owner Sarat Singh Negi ran away and managed to save his wife when the tusker charged towards his house.

Divisional Forest Officer Manoj Shukla said, "The matter has come to my notice. Elephants often pass through this area as it is a corridor of the Rawasan and Sona rivers. I have put my staff on alert. This particular elephant has damaged the walls of a man's house. I will try to give compensation to the affected man." Locals have asked forest officials to depute a patrol party to keep a watch on the elephant's movement.

The Forest department officials had installed beehive boxes on farms and village outskirts to scare away elephants a few days ago.

According to locals, Mota Dhak village is located on the border area of Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand and a road divides this village into two parts. One part of the village is in Uttar Pradesh and the second in Uttarakhand. Both the villages are known as Mota Dhak, situated near the forest. —IANS