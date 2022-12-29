Andhra tourist dies in Alappuzha as houseboat capsizes

Kochi (The Hawk): On Thursday, a houseboat capsized in the backwaters of Alappuzha, Kerala, resulting in the death of an Andhra Pradesh visitor and the rescue of four others.

The event occurred when water gushed into the houseboat through a hole in its bottom.

Ramachandra Reddy, 55, has been recognised as the victim. Three of the rescued individuals were members of the victim's family, while the fourth was a houseboat employee.

After the capsize, all five were transported to a hospital, where the deceased was pronounced dead.

Rescue activities were carried out by houseboats that were anchored close to the sunken vessel.

