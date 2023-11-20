Andhra techie dies of heart attack after India's defeat in WC final

    Menu
    Heartbreak in Tirupati: Devastated Cricket Fan, Jyothi Kumar Yadav, Succumbs to Heart Attack Watching India's World Cup Final Loss.

    Jyothi Kumar Yadav, a software engineer

    Tirupati: Unable to cope with India's defeat against Australia in the World Cup final on Sunday, a hardcore fan of team India died after suffering a heart attack.

    The tragic incident occurred in Andhra Pradesh’s Tirupati district.

    Jyothi Kumar Yadav (32), a software engineer, suffered cardiac arrest after watching India lose the final to Australia.

    He was reportedly moved after watching Indian captain Rohit Sharma in tears.

    According to family members, he collapsed while watching the television at his house in Durgasamudram village in Tirupati rural mandal.

    He was rushed to Ruia hospital in Tirupati, where doctors declared him dead.

    Son of a retired employee of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam, Yadav was going to marry soon.

    Meanwhile, Tirupati Urban Development Authority chairman Mohith Reddy visited Yadav's house on Monday and condoled his death.

    —IANS

