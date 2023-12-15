Andhra Pradesh MLC Sheikh Sabji dies in accident

Tragic Demise of Andhra Pradesh MLC Sheikh Sabji in Cherukuvada Road Accident on the Way to Anganwadi Protest in Bhimavaram: District Officials Express Condolences.

West Godavari ( Andhra Pradesh): Andhra Pradesh MLC Sheikh Sabji died in a road accident that occurred at Cherukuvada in the West Godavari district of the state on Friday.

The accident occurred when the car he was travelling in collided with another. The MLC was on his way to attend a protest held by Anganwadi workers in Bhimavaram when the accident occurred.

Sabji, his driver, and his gunman were rushed to Bhimavaram Hospital, where he was declared brought dead.

Upon learning of the incident, District Collector Prashanthi and District SP Ravi Prakash reached Bhimavaram Hospital. The officials expressed their condolences and inquired about the details surrounding the tragic road accident.

—ANI