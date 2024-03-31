Andhra Pradesh Assembly polls: Congress announces 9 guarantees, promises waiver of Rs 2 lakh farm loan

Congress in Andhra Pradesh rolls out 'nine guarantees', including significant financial support to women, farm loan waivers, and special category status.

Amaravati: The Congress in Andhra Pradesh has announced 'nine guarantees', including Rs 1 lakh yearly to women and Rs 2 lakh farm loan waiver, to be implemented if voted to power in the state in the May 13 Assembly polls.

Launching the party's manifesto for the upcoming polls on Saturday, APCC chief Y S Sharmila said if the Congress comes to power at the Centre, it would ensure special category status to Andhra Pradesh for 10 years as its first guarantee.

“After a lot of brainstorming, the Congress party has brought out excellent guarantees. Every poor family will get nearly Rs 8500 monthly, that is Rs 1 lakh per annum. This will be given to women only under Mahila Mahalakshmi scheme. This will be the party’s second guarantee,” she said.



An additional 50 per cent to farmers on the minimum support price, hike in minimum wage under the Employment Guarantee Scheme to Rs 400 per day, free education from KG to PG are some of the guarantees made by the grand old party.



The Congress also promised to allot a house worth Rs 5 lakh to each poor homeless family and monthly social security pension of Rs 4,000 to beneficiaries and Rs 6000 to disabled persons.

—PTI