An Al Qaeda operative was apprehended in Ramban, J&K

Jammu (The Hawk): In the Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir, a member of the terrorist organisation Al-Qaeda was captured carrying a hand grenade, according to police.

A police party from Ramban stopped Amiruddin Khan, a native of Mashita Haora in West Bengal, on the national route between Jammu and Srinagar, according to an officer.

He said that an Al-Qaeda member's possession of a Chinese hand grenade was found.

The official stated that additional investigation is ongoing while a complaint has been filed against the arrested suspect at the Ramban police station under the pertinent provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, the Arms Act, and the Explosive Act.

