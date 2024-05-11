Amit Shah, Yogi Adityanath attend 'Ganga Aarti' at Dashashwamedh Ghat in Varanasi

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, along with UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, attends the spiritual Ganga Aarti at Varanasi's Dashashwamedh Ghat.

Varanasi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah attended the Ganga Aarti at Dashashwamedh Ghat in Varanasi on Saturday evening.



Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and state BJP president Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary were also present.



"Aarti of Maa Ganga at Dashashwamedh Ghat of Kashi, the city of Baba Vishwanath, the center of spirituality and faith," Shah posted on X with the video of him and UP CM Yogi attending the aarti in Varanasi.



Varanasi is the stronghold of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He won the seat twice - in the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha elections.



Congress has pitted Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Ajay Rai against PM Modi in Varanasi. This is the third time Ajay Rai will face PM Modi in a Lok Sabha contest.



In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, PM Modi won the seat with over 674,664 votes and commanded a vote share of 63.6 per cent.



Earlier in 2014, PM Modi fought on two Lok Sabha seats: Gujarat's Vadodara and Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi.



The Varanasi seat comprises five Assembly segments: Rohaniya, Varanasi North, Varanasi South, Varanasi Cantt, and Sevapuri.



The voting for the Varanasi Lok Sabha constituency will be held in the seventh phase of the elections on June 1. The counting of the votes will be held on June 4.

—ANI