Amit Shah hails inclusion of Garba in UNESCO's Heritage list

Amit Shah Celebrates UNESCO Recognition: Gujarat's Garba Dance Earns a Global Spotlight, Showcasing India's Rich Cultural Tapestry on the World Stage.

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday hailed the inclusion of Gujarat's traditional Garba dance in its 'Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity', saying it is an accolade for the beauty and resilience of the country's culture.

UNESCO has approved the inclusion of Gujarat's traditional Garba dance in its 'Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity'.

https://twitter.com/AmitShah/status/1732626630622015534?

"Garba is an age-old dance form that brings the community together with its rhythmic harmony. Its inscription on the Intangible Heritage List is an accolade for the beauty and resilience of our culture."



"This proud moment, when our very own Garba shines on the global stage, also reminds us of our responsibility to promote and preserve more religiously," Shah wrote on 'X'.

India had nominated Garba, performed across Gujarat and in many other parts of the country during the Navratri festival, for inclusion in the list.

—PTI