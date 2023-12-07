    Menu
    Art, Culture & Architecture

    Amit Shah hails inclusion of Garba in UNESCO's Heritage list

    author-img
    Pankaj Sharma
    December7/ 2023
    Last Updated:

    Amit Shah Celebrates UNESCO Recognition: Gujarat's Garba Dance Earns a Global Spotlight, Showcasing India's Rich Cultural Tapestry on the World Stage.

    Representative Image of Gujarat traditional dance Garba in UNESCO Heritage list

    New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday hailed the inclusion of Gujarat's traditional Garba dance in its 'Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity', saying it is an accolade for the beauty and resilience of the country's culture.

    UNESCO has approved the inclusion of Gujarat's traditional Garba dance in its 'Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity'.

    UNESCO has approved the inclusion of Gujarat's traditional Garba dance

    https://twitter.com/AmitShah/status/1732626630622015534?

    "Garba is an age-old dance form that brings the community together with its rhythmic harmony. Its inscription on the Intangible Heritage List is an accolade for the beauty and resilience of our culture."

    "This proud moment, when our very own Garba shines on the global stage, also reminds us of our responsibility to promote and preserve more religiously," Shah wrote on 'X'.

    India had nominated Garba, performed across Gujarat and in many other parts of the country during the Navratri festival, for inclusion in the list.

    —PTI

    Categories :Art, Culture & ArchitectureTags :Garba UNESCO Recognition Cultural Heritage Celebration Gujarat Traditional Dance Amit Shah Praises Garba Cultural Preservation Navratri Festival Celebration Global Cultural Inclusion
    Related Post

    OUR OFFICE

    New The Hawk E-63, Industrial Area, Bahadrabad Haridwar (Uttarakhand) 249 402

    The Hawk AndroidThe Hawk IOS

      Copyright © thehawk.in