Amid Maha Political Crisis, Fadnavis Reaches Delhi

New Delhi: Amid ongoing political crisis in Maharashtra, former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis reached nation capital to discuss the situation with BJP central leadership.

Sources said that Fadnavis will brief the party central leadership about ground political situation in Maharashtra.

"Fadnavis will also discuss party's future course of action," sources said. As uncertainty continues to haunt the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, the BJP is closely following the political developments and adopting wait and watch policy.

On Monday, Maharashtra BJP State Core Committee meeting was held in Mumbai to discuss all aspects in details. "So far we have not got any proposal from anybody in this matter... Whenever it is received, we shall consider it and call another core committee meeting if needed," senior Maharashtra leader Sudhir Mungantiwar had said, reiterating the party's known stance.

A political crisis hit the Maha Vikas Agadhi government last week when Shiv Sena MLAs, including Minister Eknath Shinde revolted against the party leadership. A BJP insider said that party is treading cautiously amid the changing political situation in Maharashtra to avoid repeat of 2019 misadventure when Devendra Fadnavis was sworn in as the chief minister of Maharashtra and later resigned due to lack of numbers.

