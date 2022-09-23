Amid incessant rains, Gurugram issues WFH advisory to private firms; schools shut on Friday

Gurugram: In view of the heavy rainfall that pounded Gurugram on Thursday and given the forecast of more rainfall on Friday, the District Disaster Management Authority has issued an advisory to private institutions and corporate offices to guide their employees to work from home to avoid traffic congestion on roads.



Also, all private educational institutions have been advised to close schools/colleges on Friday.



"This will also help the civic agencies take up dewatering and repair works expeditiously," read the advisory.



Around 105 mm rainfall was recorded in Gurugram and Manesar on Thursday, which caused heavy waterlogging on the Delhi-Jaipur Expressway.



The commuters on the Expressway near Narsinghpur Chowk faced huge traffic congestion and some people were seen walking in knee-deep water.



Pictures and videos of the submerged Expressway and service lane at the Narsinghpur Chowk were widely circulated on social media.



The Gurugram traffic police also updated the commuters about the traffic movement through Twitter. The police asked the commuters to consider working from home due to waterlogging and the traffic congestion.



Apart from this, major traffic congestion was reported from Narsinghpur Chowk towards Rajiv Chowk on the Expressway during late night hours. Vehicles were in queue for several kilometres due to waterlogging at different points on the Expressway.



There was bumper-to-bumper traffic due to waterlogging which led to traffic snarls on the Expressway and connecting roads.



"Senior police officials along with the traffic police are present in the rain-affected areas to ensure smooth traffic movement. We are also urging people not to step out unnecessarily," Virender Singh Sangwan, DCP (Traffic), said.



The worst-affected stretches were Hanuman Chowk, Sector-18, Narsinghpur, Jharsa Crossing, Sarhaul mode, Sector 29, Sector 44, Sector 38, Sector 50, Rajeev Chowk, Mahaveer Chowk, Sheetla Mata Road, Civil Lines, Golf Course Extension Road, Vatika Chowk and Dwarka Expressway.

—IANS

