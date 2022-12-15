Allahabad HC To Hear Lucknow's Levana Hotel Demolition Case

Prayagraj: A Lucknow Bench of Allahabad High Court on Thursday is scheduled to hear the case pertaining to the demolition of Levana Hotel in in the city's Hazratganj area where four people died due to a massive fire breakout in September this year.

A two-judge bench of Justice AR Masoodi and Justice OP Shukla is scheduled to hear the matter.

The hotel owner has filed a petition in the Lucknow bench of the High Court regarding the demolition of the Levana Hotel by the Lucknow Development Authority.

Earlier, on September 9, the Lucknow Bench of Allahabad HC took a suo moto of the Levana hotel fire incident, and summoned Indramani Tripathi, the VC of Lucknow Development Authority.

The double bench consisted of Justice Rakesh Srivastava and Justice Brajraj too the suo moto cognizance. The Court had earlier summoned Indramani Tripathi, the vice chancellor of Lucknow Development Authority and also summoned him to submit the statement of all the buildings not having fire permits.

The Chief Fire Officer was also summoned as well, by the court to submit the statements of all the buildings which don't have proper fire extinguishing equipment and emergency exits. The court also ordered to register the case as a Public Interest Litigation (PIL). The order by the court also mentioned the fire incident at the Gravity classes, that took place on September 6. Four people died and 10 were injured after a massive fire broke out at Hotel Levana on Monday. Police suspected that the fire broke out because of a short circuit. "A total of four people were brought dead. 10 injured were brought, out of which nine are admitted and one has been discharged. All are stable," Anand Ojha, Director, Civil Hospital, Lucknow had told ANI. After the death of four people due to a fire in the hotel on September 5, the LDA had given notice of demolition after building the hotel without a map pass and not enough arrangements to deal with the fire in the hotel. —ANI