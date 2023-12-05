Allahabad HC Directs Waqf Board To File Reply

Prayagraj: The Allahabad High court has directed the Uttar Pradesh Sunni Central Waqf Board to its file written statements (replies), within two weeks, in 16 of the 18 suits relating to Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah Mosque dispute in Mathura.

The Board is the opposite party in the 16 suits filed on the issue.

After recording appearance of all the counsel who appeared for the Hindu side plaintiffs -- deity Mathura Bhagwan Shrikrishna Virajman at Katra Keshav Dev and others through his devotees and also the counsel appearing for defendant the Sunni Central Waqf Board, Justice Mayank Kumar Jain adjourned the hearing of the case that is likely to be heard after two weeks. The counsel for the Board, Punit Kumar Gupta, informed the court that as many as 18 suits have been transferred from the district court of Mathura to the Allahabad High Court for adjudication after an order passed by the high court. Of the 18 suits, the Board is party in 16 suits.

On November 16, the court had reserved its order in an application moved before it, seeking the appointment of court commissioner to inspect the Shahi Idgah Mosque, which according to the Hindu side, was allegedly built over the birthplace of Lord Krishna. —IANS