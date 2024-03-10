    Menu
    Soumitra Bose
    March10/ 2024
    Nitish Mamata alliance

    Alignment? Yes. There are strong assured rumblings in the top political circles about an ongoing tacit political alignment between Nitish Kumar and Mamata Banerjee vis-a-vis Nitish Kumar will exert all-out persuasion on the "countless Biharis in West Bengal to vote for Mamata Banerjee, her TMC while the latter will determinedly influence the countless Bengalis in entire Bihar to cast their votes in favour of Nitish Kumar-NDA, come what may. Both's common goal is to achieve: "Ab kee baar, (Narendra) Modi feer ek baar, chaahey kooch bhee ho jaaye". 

    —Soumitra Bose

