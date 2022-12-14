Alcoholic son in UP keeps mother's body hidden under bed for five days

Gorakhpur, UP (The Hawk): In his home in Shivpur-Shahbazganj, a 45-year-old man kept his mother's body hidden under a bed for five days.

When they smelled a bad odour coming from the residence, the neighbours called the police.

Police have submitted the deceased for post-mortem examination after searching the home.

The dead, retired teacher Shanti Devi, passed away at the age of 82. Her only child was Nikhil Mishra Dabbu.

Neighbors said that Nikhil was an alcoholic who frequently quarrelled with his mother about money.

Nikhil admitted to police that he couldn't afford to pay for her funeral when they questioned him about why he had hidden the body.

According to sources, Nikhil's wife and kid also resided with him at the home, but 15 days ago, the couple's boy was taken by the wife and sent to her father's home because she had had enough of her husband's behaviour.

Although several rooms in the house had been rented out, the tenants abandoned the property a month ago as a result of Nikhil's misbehaviour.

According to SP North Manoj Kumar Awasthi, Nikhil appears to be mentally unstable and an alcoholic. Before moving further with more inquiries, "We are awaiting the post-mortem report."

(Inputs from Agencies)