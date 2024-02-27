Akshay Back To Chandni Chowk: Chandni Chowk, "quietest amid all Lok Sabha MP seats in Delhi" is now reververating with "hearty encouraging news of the Walled City's own boy, Bollywood Super Star Akshay Kumar will contest the imminent Parliament polls from, lo and behold +Vely, his birth place, Chandni Chowk, on, abs correctly guessed, the BJP's ticket". Akshay Kumar, on his part, is reported to be "mighty excited to be back on to his mother-land Chandni Chowk amid resounding successes in Bollywood and is now 'ghar ka beta ghar wapsi' with his wife Twinkle enabling Chandni Chowk glow, glitter, shimmer with Bollywood-chamak-dhamak. There's a sort of reincarnation, incarnation of Chandni Chowk in 2024 with the inroad of Akshay Kumar therein. There are strong assured rumblings in nooks and corners of Chandni Chowk that Akshay Kumar will easily win in what will be known as "mere cake walk win". On the other hand, he is reportedly encouraged by "esteemed" Narendra Modi himself of all...Akshay back to Chandni Chowk, aver many.

—Soumitra Bose