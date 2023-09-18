Akashvani Delhi Celebrates Success Of G-20 Summit Held Recently In New Delhi

New Delhi (The Hawk): Akashvani Delhi celebrated the successful culmination of India's Presidency of the G-20 summit and the 'Meri Maati Mera Desh' initiative with a grand cultural extravaganza in Village Mana, District Chamoli, Uttarakhand, on Thursday, 14th September, 2023 which is celebrated as "Rashtriya Hindi Diwas".

The event marked a magnificent milestone in a series of programs organized by Akashvani Delhi since July 21st, 2023, with the aim of bringing listeners from urban areas closer to the heart of rural India and its diverse cultural heritage.

The programme in Village Mana was inaugurated with great enthusiasm by Akashvani's Principal Director General Dr. Vasudha Gupta, and Chamoli's District Magistrate Sh. Himanshu Khurana. Head of Programme, Akashvani Delhi Sh. M. S. RAWAT, Sh. Pramod kumar, Coordinator of G-20 programmes in Akashvani Delhi and Pradhan of Mana, Sh. Pitambar Molpha joined Principal DG Akashvani and District Magistrate Chamoli in lighting the ceremonial lamp. Lighting of Lamp ceremony was followed by Saraswati Vandana.

In her address as Chief Guest of Ceremony Principal DG Akashvani, Dr. Vasudha Gupta expressed her deep appreciation for Mana's rich cultural heritage and emphasized Akashvani's commitment to preserving and promoting its culture, traditions, and customs. She also urged everyone to take pride in India's cultural diversity.

The cultural folk program featured captivating performances by local artists of Village Mana, including the enchanting Pauna dance by males, and various other folk performances by the talented women of Mana Village. The women of Mana Village participated in various folk dances and songs, their performance in Declamation on topics like Tourism, Vocal for local and Digital India were appreciated by everyone. Along with their enchanting performances, the women also took the initiative to prepare delicious local dishes for everyone who attended the program and participated in it. Akashvani Artists and Uttrakhand's pride Rakhi Rawat and her group presented beautiful folk dances and songs of Uttarakhand. Amplifying the patriotic fervor, the ITBP JAZZ BAND, comprising participants from the North and Central zones, enthralled the audience with their music, instilling a sense of national pride in everyone.

Akashvani Delhi has been actively engaged in a series of programs celebrating India's G-20 Presidency and the 'Meri Maati Mera Desh' initiative since July. Nearly 25 diverse programs have been organized under this initiative, showcasing the talents of India's youth.

Notably, Akashvani Delhi organized a heartwarming program at Atari Border, 'Ek Shaam BSF Jawano Ke Naam,' which paid tribute to the brave Border Security Force personnel. Additionally, a G-20 Run was also conducted to raise awareness about India's G-20 Presidency. All these events featured declamation contests, rangoli competitions, and captivating cultural and folk performances. Artists from various states of country enthusiastically participated in these programs.

Participants and attendees displayed an enthusiastic passion throughout the show. They were not only treated to memorable performances but also received radio sets, t-shirts, G-20 kits, souvenirs, and more, creating lasting memories of this remarkable celebration of India's cultural diversity.

This initiative by Akashvani Delhi to organize programme in Mana, the First Village of our Country, marks a historical moment and has registered itself as the first such series of programs. AKASHVANI DELHI is grateful to the district administration and the village panchayat and people of Mana for their cooperation.

Akashvani Delhi remains dedicated to fostering cultural exchanges and promoting the essence of India's rich heritage, uniting people from all walks of life in the spirit of unity and patriotism.

Akashvani Delhi continues to spread the joy and enthusiasm among India's public as the 'Meri Maati Mera Desh' and G-20 celebrations spree on and the next programme is planned for CISF jawans at CISF Indirapuram on 25th September, 2023.