Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Ruler of Ajman, expresses profound grief at the demise of Emir Nawaf Al-Sabah, a revered leader in the Gulf Cooperation Council, leaving a void in the Arab and Islamic world. Prayers for solace and strength echo for Kuwait and its people.

Ajman [UAE]: Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, mourned Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, the late Emir of Kuwait, who passed away on Saturday.

The Ruler of Ajman said that the Gulf Cooperation Council and the Arab and Islamic world lost a great leader, praying to Allah Almighty to rest his soul in peace and to grant patience and solace to his family and the people of Kuwait.

—ANI