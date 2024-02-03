AIUDF MLA Urges Congress to Make Sacrifices and Allocate Seats to Other Parties

AIUDF MLA Calls for Strategic Revamp: Urges Congress to Navigate Internal Turmoil and Forge Alliances for Electoral Success

Guwahati (Assam) : In a recent statement, All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) MLA and General Secretary Rafiqul Islam delivered a significant blow to the Congress party, criticizing Rahul Gandhi's "Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra" for sidestepping crucial party issues. Islam asserted that the limited timeframe of two months until the Lok Sabha elections renders the Yatra ineffective for Congress.



Highlighting internal strife within the Congress, Islam pointed out defections to the BJP by several party leaders, both in Maharashtra and Assam, along with Nitish Kumar's move to the NDA. He also mentioned the challenges faced by the party in West Bengal, where Mamata Banerjee is targeting Congress. According to Islam, instead of focusing on these critical matters, Rahul Gandhi's Yatra is a misallocation of time.



Islam suggested that Rahul Gandhi should prioritize resolving internal conflicts by engaging with senior party leaders and establishing positive relations with other political entities. Advocating for a strategic move, he recommended that Congress sacrifice seats for other parties and show respect to regional counterparts, emphasizing that this approach would be beneficial for the party. In contrast, Islam expressed concern over Congress's apparent lack of activity, contrasting it with BJP's meticulous preparation for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, marked by high-profile visits and strategic meetings by key leaders.



Meanwhile, addressing the imminent visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Assam on February 3-4, where he is set to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for various development initiatives worth over Rs 11,599 crore, the Assam government announced the public program in Guwahati. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to arrive in Guwahati on the evening of February 3

—Input from Agencies.