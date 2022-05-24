Airborne Pollen Poses Occupational Health Risks In Gardeners

Chandigarh (The Hawk): Globally, the hotspots of air pollution are increasing, and Indo-Gangetic Plain is considered one of India's major hotspots. Due to the increase in air pollution, especially in the North-India region, the government and other organizations have ongoing efforts to increase the plantation and green areas/spaces. With the rapid increase in global warming as well as green spaces/areas, there will be an increase in airborne pollen, which further can lead to a rise in pollen-related allergic reactions.

Airborne pollen makes up a significant fraction of ambient air pollution and are responsible for causing allergic rhinitis and asthma in humans. Occupational pollen allergic diseases are another emerging aspect of allergies related to the workplace. Outdoor workers, such as gardeners, florists, etc., are at greater risk of allergies due to continuous exposure to the high concentration of allergens.

Considering this, Prof. Ravindra Khaiwal from Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh, and Ms. Akshi Goyal, Ph.D. research scholar, and Dr. Suman Mor, Chairperson, Department of Environment Studies, conducted a study to assess the associated health risks among gardeners due to occupational exposure to airborne pollen of Chandigarh.

A semi-structured questionnaire-based survey was conducted among the gardeners of Chandigarh with special permission from the Municipal Corporation, Chandigarh. The survey included staff of 26 gardens in the city, where 72.58% fall under the plantsman (mali) category, followed by 15.72% of grass cutters and 3.02% of headmali/supervisor. Out of all, 4.2%, 3.6% and 3.2% of respondents reported shortness of breath and breathing problems. Surprisingly, 3.2% of plantsmen (mali) mentioned that their breathing is never completely satisfactory. A few respondents reported allergies and skin rash during grass cutting, especially Parthenium hysterophorus.

Dr. Khaiwal added that the findings of the study would aid in a better understanding of the working conditions and health status of occupational gardeners, as well as the development of appropriate methods to improve their working conditions.

Dr. Mor highlighted that a large proportion of gardeners are illiterate and unaware of occupational hazards and pollen allergies in their workplaces. Therefore, the regulatory authorities must conduct formal health awareness and training/education sessions to minimize the exposure and associated risk.

The study also suggested some adaptive measures/precautions to prevent and control the pollen allergic diseases, such as organizing a regular health awareness and training/education sessions for gardeners, usage of personal protective devices, medical health check-ups on a regular basis, avoiding botanical sexism, proper airborne pollen monitoring to provide timely information and usage of pollen calendar, etc.