Airbnb verifies every visitor and cracks down on party reservations

San Francisco (The Hawk): The leader in online hospitality, Airbnb, has announced that all visitors will need to confirm their identity in order to make a booking, and that it will crack down on parties reserved through its service.

The company's new regulations, which became effective on Wednesday, are intended to improve hosting experiences and boost platform bookings, The Verge reported.

About 80% of Airbnb's hosts and guests were verified prior to this expansion, according to Tara Bunch, head of global operations.

A person must confirm their identity before making an Airbnb reservation in one of the top 35 nations and regions, which together make up 90% of all reservations.

Guests are required to verify their identity during the process by giving personal information such as their legal name, address, phone number, and other contact details.

The business may also request a government-issued ID or a selfie.

The business also disclosed the expansion of its anti-party screening technology across North America, primarily targeting younger visitors who attempt to book nearby stays close to their residences.

The company had asserted that the number of reported unauthorised parties decreased by 35% when an earlier version of this programme was tested in Australia.

Anti-party screening and mandatory visitor authentication will both be put into place globally at the beginning of 2023.

