Air India and Nepal Airlines nearly collided mid-flight; 3 air traffic controllers suspended

Kathmandu: Authorities here on Sunday reported that a major tragedy was averted on Friday when two planes, one from Air India and the other from Nepal Airlines, came dangerously close to colliding in midair. However, the alert systems on both planes prompted the pilots to take evasive action in time to avoid disaster.

According to CAAN spokesperson Jagannath Niroula, three air traffic controllers have been suspended for "carelessness" while on the job in Nepal.

A plane from Nepal Airlines flying in from Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, and another one from Air India flying in from New Delhi, India, came dangerously close to colliding early Friday morning. Both planes were Boeing A320s, and each could seat about 150 people.—Inputs from Agencies