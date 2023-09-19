AIMPLB to ensure women’s share in property

Lucknow: The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) has decided to launch a movement throughout the country to ensure that women get their share in the property of their father.

Dr S.Q.R. Ilyas, spokesperson for the AIMPLB, said, “It was felt at a recent meeting by many participants that although Sharia law gives the daughter a fixed share in father’s inheritance but in many cases, daughters do not get this share. Similarly, the mother from the son’s property and the widow from the husband’s property were also sometimes deprived of their share.”

Amid the talks of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) that aims to implement a set of common personal laws for all citizens of India, the AIMPLB is under pressure to bring in some reforms.

He said the AIMPLB has also realised that women of the country are facing many social problems such as female foeticide, dowry, the problem of late marriage, attacks on their dignity and chastity, exploitation at working places and domestic violence, etc.

“The Board took strict notice of these matters and decided that special attention would be given to reform the society from within,” he added.

For the purpose of social reform, the whole country was divided into three parts and three secretaries, namely Maulana S. Ahmad Faisal Rahmani, Maulana M. Umrain Mahfooz Rahmani and Maulana Yasin Ali Usmani were made their in charge, Ilyas said.

The participants of the meeting appreciated the efforts made by the Board regarding the UCC. On the Board's initiative, around 6.3 million (63 lakh) Muslims responded to the 22nd Law Commission that had sought views of religious organisations and the public on the issue of the UCC, he added.

It was decided that the Board will continue its efforts against UCC.

Moreover, the AIMPLB working committee expressed concern over the government’s stance on Waqf properties. It was decided that Waqf conferences will be organised in five major cities of the country on the Shariah status of the Waqf, the threats to Waqf properties and possible remedial measures, he said.

