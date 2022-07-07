Aiming to help patients, engg students develop cheap two-wheeler ambulances

Gooty (Andhra Pradesh) : Moved by the sight of people carrying their loved ones in personal vehicles without any medical support during the peak of second wave of COVID-19, two students of an engineering college in Andhra Pradesh have developed an affordable two-wheeler ambulance to help the needy in the society .GATES Engineering College, Gooty, Andhra Pradesh, have developed an affordable two-wheeler ambulance. The smartly-designed ambulance has been developed by Subramamian Yashwant and Izaz Ahamed, two second-year students of the college who are currently pursuing mechanical engineering.The students developed this vehicle with the help of experts from '3DEXPERIENCE Lab of Dassault Systemes' in Pune.The innovative ambulance has been named 'Heal Mobile' and will be used to ferry patients in rural areas where ambulance services are rare and hospitals can't afford them because of their high cost.Yashwant and Ahamed had shared the idea of their newly imagined cost-effective medical vehicle with the managing director of their institute. The director then approached Dassault Systemes in France for help in designing the ambulance. Impressed by the idea and the objective behind it, Dassault had developed the prototype of an ambulance using the 3D design platform CATIA. The French company also sent its representative Suhas Preetipal to provide help to the students in the project.Yashwant and Izaz Ahamed, under the supervision of Suhas Preetipal and college chief administrative officer V Anand, started giving a shape to their idea based on the design provided by Dassault. After 40-50 days of effort, they developed the two-wheeler ambulance, which can be attached to any 100 CC two-wheeler and it costs around Rs 50,000.The maximum speed of the two-wheeler ambulance is limited to 35 kmph and it can be operated on any type of roads due to its sturdy structure. It is equipped with an oxygen cylinder and other emergency medical equipment. (ANI)