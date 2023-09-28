AIADMK to form own alliance in Tamil Nadu, says party leader KP Munusamy

Krishnagiri (Tamil Nadu): Days after Tamil Nadu's main Opposition party AIADMK formally severed its ties with the Bharatiya Janata Party, its deputy general secretary KP Munusamy on Thursday said that the party will form its alliance and face the 2024 Lok Sabha election and 2026 Assembly elections in the state.

In a meeting of its office-bearers held on Monday, AIADMK passed a "unanimous" resolution breaking the alliance with the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) which is led by the BJP. In the resolution, the party accused the BJP’s Tamil Nadu leadership of belittling the party by making statements against its icons and former Tamil Nadu Chief Ministers C Annadurai and CM J Jayalalithaa.

"AIADMK will face the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and 2026 Assembly elections by forming its own alliance," AIADMK deputy general secretary KP Munusamy said in Krishnagiri.

Meanwhile, BJP Central leadership is looking after the matter regarding the BJP-AIADMK alliance break up, said party sources.

The leadership came out with the formula and will take appropriate action on it. It also said that the party has started an exercise to take stock of the incidents that led to the separation of allies, according to the party sources.

Earlier, Tamil Nadu BJP leaders told ANI, "The problem would be handled by our high leadership, so we'll see what happens."

Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai also reacted saying, "I will speak on this issue later."

The decision to break away from the NDA was taken at a high-level meeting chaired by party chief K Palaniswami at the AIADMK headquarters.

The friction between the BJP and AIADMK started after the Tamil Nadu BJP state president K Annamalai made statements regarding former Tamil Nadu chief minister C Annadurai and CM J Jayalalithaa.

“Eight months are left and what will happen in these months, we can't say anything today. To make the party strong is the duty of every worker. Under the leadership of K Annamalai a great work of strengthening the party is being done," BJP leader CT Ravi told ANI earlier.

—ANI