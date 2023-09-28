After lunch with tribal community members in Madhya Pradesh, Akhilesh Yadav targets Shivraj govt over Ujjain rape case

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday hit out at Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government over Ujjain minor rape incident saying that they should state what steps have been taken for the security of women.

The Samajwadi Party chief was speaking to reporters after having lunch with members of the tribal community at a village in Rajnagar Assembly Constituency here in Chhatarpur district.

Yadav said that the incident that happened with the 12-year-old girl is very painful.

"Such incidents taking place today are very unfortunate. The government should take strict action. This government should answer what did it for the security of women when they were in power for 20 years...What happened in Manipur? Women were stripped and paraded naked...Data says that Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh are the most unsafe for women...We demand strict action. It is the responsibility of the Government to see that it doesn't happen again," he said.

The SP leader was speaking after a 12-year-old girl was raped in Ujjain. The girl was lying in an unconscious state in a pool of her blood in Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain district. She was later helped by Rahul Sharma, a priest.

Meanwhile, Ujjain Police are questioning five people who came into contact with the minor girl, as stated by a police official on Thursday.

According to Ujjain Superintendent of Police (SP) Sachin Sharma, the incident was reported under limits of Mahakaal police station on September 25.

"As soon as we received the information, the girl was immediately taken for a medical examination. The girl was unable to tell about her place, so a counsellor was called to assist. The counsellor interacted with her and confirmed about her situation,” SP Sharma said.

On medical grounds, a case was registered, and a Special Investigation Team (SIT) was formed for further investigation.

The police launched a probe and collected all available technical evidence, based on which an auto driver was taken into custody.

“During questioning, some crucial facts came to light. Notably, a bloodstain was found in the backseat of the auto-rickshaw. The auto driver confessed that he was with the girl at the time of the incident. Even after this, we continued our investigation, and we have managed to determine that the girl is from Satna,” the SP said.

"Almost all the evidence has been collected, and more details on the matter will be disclosed soon. Currently, five individuals who came in contact with the minor girl after the incident are being questioned," he added.

—ANI