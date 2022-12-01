After K'taka bombing witness intimidated, TN Police, intelligence agencies on alert

Chennai (The Hawk): After a witness in a case involving bomb blasts in Karnataka was threatened with terrible consequences if he testified against the defendants, the elite "Q" branch of the Tamil Nadu Police and central intelligence agencies were put on high alert.

K. Aruchamy, who owned a pet store in R.S. Puram in Coimbatore, was present when an explosion occurred in Malleswaram, Karnataka, in 2013. Aruchamy has already filed a police report in Tamil Nadu alleging that Rashid approached him and threatened him with terrible repercussions if he testified in court against the accused.

Islamic extremists, Kitchen Buhari, Police Fakruddin, Panna Ismail, Valayil Hakkim, and Sait are among those charged in the case. They were associated with a number of Islamic organisations that slipped the intelligence community's notice.

After testifying in court in Karnataka on Tuesday, Aruchamy filed a case with the Coimbatore police. Rahamathullah was identified as the defendant by the police inquiry, who charged him with violating Section 506. (i).

The "Q" branch police have started looking into whether Islamists have also been threatening the witnesses in cases that have been filed in Tamil Nadu. It should be remembered that there are several cases of murder, arson, wounding people, and attacking stores and establishments registered in Tamil Nadu, and many people have testified as witnesses before the police and court.

The central agencies have also started to look into whether similar incidents have occurred before and whether anyone has backed out of testifying in court as a witness in situations involving attacks by the Islamists.

After Jameesha Mubin, a 29-year-old young woman, was killed in a Coimbatore automobile explosion on October 23, Diwali eve. Following an inquiry, the authorities discovered that Mubin was planning a lone wolf assault. His inexperience with handling bombs had actually saved many lives as his automobile exploded well in advance of his intended target.

