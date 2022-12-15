After history-sheeter murder, Greater Chennai Police on high alert

Chennai (The Hawk): After a gang of five miscreants murdered a history-sheeter in broad daylight at Vanniyar Street here, the Greater Chennai police are on high alert.

On Wednesday night, Puliyanthope resident Suresh, well known as Kaurkka, was killed.

Police are on high alert to stop any gang battles as Suresh has been implicated in numerous criminal cases and there has been a risk of a counterattack by Suresh's group, according to information. However, police have not yet determined who the murderers were who carried out the graphic killing.

On Wednesday night, Suresh committed the crime while en route to visit his wife, who works at the Corporation zonal office in Ambattur. He was ambushed by a gang on Vanniyar Street, who then hacked him to death.

Notably, Suresh's murder as part of a gang battle has provided the opposition AIADMK the much-needed ammo against the government as it prepares a state-level campaign against the deteriorating law and order situation in Tamil Nadu.

A special police team has been established and is identifying the murderers, according to sources in the Greater Chennai Police.

The case's development is being closely watched by the Greater Chennai Corporation commissioner and the director general of police.

