After a family conflict, the Amethi sisters plunge into a well

Amethi, UP (The Hawk): The police reported on Wednesday that two sisters allegedly committed suicide by plunging into a well in this city's Mohanganj neighbourhood.

Shiv Kumari, 24, and Chandrakanti, 18, were discovered dead inside the well on Tuesday night, according to Mohanganj SHO Gyanchand Shukla.

Shukla claimed that Shivkumari fled her home and was later discovered inside the well following an argument she had that evening with her father Shiv Darshan Maurya over his missing brother Manchharam.

According to the authorities, Chandrakanti dived into the well after Shiv Kumari to save her sister.

The post-mortem on the bodies has been ordered.

(Inputs from Agencies)