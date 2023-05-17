Advanced Research Centre Opened In Shoolini University

Shimla (The Hawk): The Yogananda Research Centre at Shoolini University, a state-of-the-art facility focused on exploring the realms of Extended Reality (ER) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) has been inaugurated at Shoolini University.

The XR & AR Research Centre was inaugurated by Swami Smaranananda Giri, the Vice-President of Yogoda Satsanga Society of India, who is an accomplished leader with a Ph.D. in Electronics and Communication Engineering from IIT Kharagpur and a Post-Doctoral Fellowship from Concordia University in Montreal. “The Yogananda XR & AR Research Centre stands as a testament to the university's commitment to providing its students with an environment conducive to growth, innovation, and holistic learning. By merging the realms of technology, the centre aims to revolutionise the field of XR, AR, and AI, nurturing the next generation of visionary leaders and innovators,” said Prof P.K. Khosla, Chancellor, Shoolini University.

The Yogananda XR & AR Research Centre is poised to offer students unparalleled exposure to cutting-edge facilities in the fields of AR, VR, and AI. Equipped with state-of-the-art XR devices, including Quest VR, haptics, and body motion trackers, along with high-end computers boasting powerful GPUs, the center is designed to provide students with an immersive learning experience

“Under the guidance of proficient professors and through collaborations with industry partners, students will have the opportunity to work on live, cutting-edge projects during their course of study,” said Ashish Khosla, President Innovation of Shoolini University. “The centre has established collaborations with organizations such as ALGO8, Aaddoo.ai, HIDS Technologies, IBM, AWS, Infosys, and Unity Software, ensuring access to the latest resources and fostering an environment of innovation and practical application,” he added.