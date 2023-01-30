New Delhi: On Sunday, the group led by India's wealthiest man, Gautam Adani, called the damaging charges made by short seller Hindenburg Research "nothing but a lie" and compared them to a "planned attack" on India, its institutions, and its economic story.

Adani Group, in a 413-page response, accused the report's authors of having "an ulterior motive" to "create a false market" that would benefit the American company financially.

That "this is not only an unwarranted attack on any one company but a planned attack on India, the independence, integrity, and quality of Indian institutions, and the growth story and ambition of India," it said.