According to Mohan Bhagwat, everyone in India is a Hindu

Bhopal (The Hawk): Mohan Bhagwat, the leader of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), claimed on Tuesday that everyone in the nation is a "Hindu" and that everyone in India has the same DNA. He also claimed that no one needed to modify their ritualistic offerings.

He repeatedly emphasised unity in diversity as an inherent quality of India while addressing a gathering of Swayamsevaks (Sangh volunteers) in Ambikapur, the administrative centre of Chhattisgarh's Surguja district. He claimed that Hindutva is the only philosophy in the world that believes in bringing everyone along.

"Since the RSS was started in 1925, we have claimed that every person residing in India is a Hindu. Hindus are anyone who considers India to be their "matrubhoomi" (mother land), wants to live in a culture of unity in diversity, and makes an effort in that direction, regardless of what ideology, culture, language, or religion they adhere to, according to Bhagwat.

He claimed that Hindutva ideology values human unity and respects individual differences.

"Because Hindutva has brought such diversity together in our nation for countless years, it is the only concept in the entire globe that believes in uniting differences. You must state this truth firmly because it is true. We can unite on its foundation. The mission of the Sangh is to strengthen communal cohesion and national and individual character, the RSS chief continued.

He emphasised the importance of respecting everyone's religion and claimed that all Indians had a common progenitor and the same DNA.

"Despite our differences, we are all similar to one another because we shared ancestors." All members of the 40,000-year-old "Akhand Bharat" share a common DNA. Everyone should adhere to their own religious practises and refrain from attempting to convert others, as our predecessors had instructed. Every route leads to the same location, according to Bhagwat.

The RSS chief urged respect for all religious beliefs and practises.

Respect each person's religion and customs. Accept everyone, then proceed on your own. Fulfill your desires, but don't be so self-centered that you neglect the needs of others, he added.

According to Bhagwat, the nation as a whole fought the coronavirus outbreak together.

"Our shared culture binds us. Despite our internal conflicts, we join together in times of need. When the nation is in difficulty, we fight together. The entire nation came together to combat the coronavirus outbreak, he insisted.

He urged people to go to the Sangh's "sakhas" (clusters of RSS workers), saying the goal of the 97-year-old organisation is to bring people together and make society powerful while following the path of truth.

"As a spectator, don't observe the Sangh up close. Make the country and society benefit from your personality by working for their well-being. To live such a life, become a swayamsevak, Bhagwat continued.

(Inputs from Agencies)