Accident on UP road kills four mothers and one child

Prayagraj (The Hawk): On Thursday morning, an SUV collided with an electric pole, killing four ladies and one kid and badly injuring five others.

When the vehicle reportedly lost control and struck the electric pole, the event happened close to the Handia toll plaza.

An area hospital has taken all of the injured patients.

When the accident happened, the SUV was en route from Kanpur to Varanasi.

Yogi Adityanath, the chief minister, expressed sorrow over the fatalities and ordered the district officials to help the injured in whatever way possible by giving them good medical attention.

The post-mortem on the bodies has been ordered.

(Inputs from Agencies)