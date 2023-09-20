Abatement technologies can't be used to justify fossil fuel expansion, says group of countries

New Delhi: To explain the growth of fossil fuels, leaders from 17 countries, including France, Chile, and Kenya, have stated that abatement technologies play only a minor part in decarbonizing energy systems.

There are currently 17 countries represented in the High Ambition Coalition (HAC), which is an organisation that promotes aggressive measures to combat climate change.

On Wednesday, before the United Nations Climate Ambition Summit, world leaders released a joint statement in which they stressed the importance of a "global phase-out of fossil fuels" as the driving force behind systemic transformations across all economic sectors.—Inputs from Agencies