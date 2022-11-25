AAP worker in Delhi was killed, not committed suicide: Manoj Tiwari

New Delhi (The Hawk): Manoj Tiwari, a Delhi BJP lawmaker, asserted on Friday that AAP member Sandeep Bhardwaj was murdered rather than committed suicide.

Bhardwaj, the trade wing secretary for the AAP, was discovered dead in his home in Rajouri Garden on Thursday, the police say. He is believed to have committed suicide.

Investigations are ongoing, and no suicide note was located nearby.

Tiwari stated at a press conference held here that the facts we currently have about the case does not point to suicide.

"That's why we want a high-level inquiry," he continued, "so that the genuine cause may be made clear by investigating the facts of the case."

The BJP MP continued by alleging that Bhardwaj, one of the AAP's founding members, had received a ticket guarantee from the group for the MCD elections on December 4.

"But when it was time to distribute the tickets, they were purchased and sold. Bhardwaj could not stand this, and when his expectations were dashed, he killed himself, which is murder. Arvind Kejriwal and the entire AAP high leadership are in charge of this "added he.

The BJP firmly condemns individuals who "force a worker to commit suicide by those who preach of fanatical honesty," he continued.

(Inputs from Agencies)