AAP Under Fire After Kejriwal Holds Punjab Meeting

Chandigarh: Opposition parties in Punjab slammed the Aam Aadmi Party on Tuesday over reports that Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal had summoned senior officials from the state for a meeting in the capital.

While Congress legislative party leader Partap Singh Bajwa claimed that people of the state did not vote for the government which was to be "remote controlled" from Delhi, Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal dubbed "Kejriwal's meeting" as "unconstitutional and unacceptable".

The opposition party leaders were referring to some reports which said Kejriwal held a meeting with Punjab chief secretary, secretary (power) and chairman of the state power utility on Monday in Delhi over the electricity-related issue and chief minister Bhagwant Mann was not present in it.

When asked about the meeting, Punjab transport minister Laljit Singh Bhullar on Tuesday said Kejriwal is the party's national convener and even if he has held a meeting, then it should not be a big issue. AAP spokesperson in Punjab Malwinder Kang, "People come from far and wide to see the Kejriwal model of governance. If he has held an informal meeting which is for the benefit of the people of Punjab, then it should be welcomed."

Congress MLA Partap Bajwa questioned CM Mann about the meeting.

"Punjab CM @BhagwantMann ji should inform us of Delhi CM & Ministers have indeed been meeting with our officers in absence of CM & Pb Ministers. If so,this is a terrible violation of our rights as a State. The people of Pb did not vote for Govt to be remote controlled from Delhi," said Bajwa in his tweet.

Former chief minister Amarinder Singh called Bhagwant Mann a "rubber stamp."

"Worst was feared, worst happened. @ArvindKejriwal has taken over Punjab much before it was expected to happen. That @BhagwantMann is a rubber stamp was a foregone conclusion already, now Kejriwal has proved it right by chairing Punjab officers' meeting in Delhi," said Singh in his tweet. Taking a dig at the AAP, Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring asked whether senior state officials will have to be present in Kejriwal's 'darbar'.

Referring to the meeting, Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu said it is a "breach of federalism." "Punjabs IAS officers summoned by @ArvindKejriwal in CM @BhagwantMann's absence. This exposes the Defacto CM & Delhi remote control. Clear breach of federalism, insult to Punjabi pride. Both must clarify," said Sidhu in his tweet.

SAD chief Sukhbir Badal in his tweet dubbed it "unconstitutional and unacceptable" and tagged the tweet of his party leader Daljit Singh Cheema who accused the AAP-led government in Delhi of interfering into the matter of Punjab.

"We have heard a lot about Delhi as Union Govt interfering into the internal affairs of the States. But, it is for the first time that we are seeing Delhi, as State Govt directly interfering into the internal affairs of Punjab Govt," said Cheema.

—PTI