AAP's Atishi accuses ED of conspiring to deny Kejriwal insulin in Tihar jail

Atishi Alleges Conspiracy to Deprive Kejriwal of Insulin; Claims ED and Tihar Jail Misleading Court with AIIMS Doctor's Chart.

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party leader Atishi on Monday posed serious allegations against the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Tihar officials and said that a conspiracy is being hatched to ensure that Kejriwal does not get insulin in jail.

"Kejriwal had filed his application in Rouse Avenue Court that he wants to consult his doctor through video conferencing and start insulin. ED and the Tihar administration have opposed this application. They have said that Arvind Kejriwal does not need insulin. They said in the court that they had talked to the AIIMS doctors about what Kejriwal needs," Atishi said.

"Today I want to tell the truth about the AIIMS doctor. When the ED and Tihar administration presented the side of AIIMS doctors, at that time they did not let Kejriwal consult with any AIIMS doctor. Secondly, the Tihar administration told the court that the best doctor of AIIMS has prepared a diet chart for Kejriwal and if he follows it, he will not need insulin," she added.

Further, showing the diet chart presented by Tihar officials, Atishi mentioned that a dietician of AIIMS has made it, not any diabetologist.

"Any doctor or diabetologist did not make this diet chart, rather it was simply a standard chart from the nutrition department of AIIMS. They tell us that they have consulted top doctors of AIIMS. The doctor who signs this diet chart is not a diabetologist but a dietitian, who is not a MBBS. Here an attempt is being made to mislead the court and a complete conspiracy is being hatched to ensure that Kejriwal ji does not get insulin," Atishi alleged.



Earlier, the Tihar Jail Administration has denied the accusations made by the Aam Aadmi Party. Jail Administration submitted a report to the Delhi Lieutenant Governor regarding the health status of CM Kejriwal, who has been lodged in Tihar jail since April 1 this year.

According to the report, CM Kejriwal was on insulin for diabetes control. The report also called it "incorrect" to say that the Chief Minister was being denied insulin by jail authorities.

