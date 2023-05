New Delhi: A source has revealed that the Airports Authority of India (AAI) returned to profitability in the fiscal year that ended in March, with a profit of Rs 3,400 crore because to an increase in domestic aviation traffic.

For the first time since the coronavirus pandemic severely disrupted air travel and the aviation industry, AAI has reported a profit.

AAI had posted a loss for the fiscal years ending in 2021-22 and 2020-21.—Inputs frrom gencies