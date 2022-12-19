A teen dies as violence breaks out after Messi's win celebrations in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram (The Hawk): Argentina and Messi have won the World Cup, but things went awry in Kerala when a teenager collapsed amid the victory celebrations.

Akshay, 17 years old, was participating in triumph celebrations at the Kollam Lal Bahadur Shastri stadium shortly after Argentina's victory when he suddenly felt ill and fell to the ground. He was transported to a local hospital but succumbed to his injuries. The reason of his death will not be determined until the results of the autopsy are obtained.

Multiple locations inside the state reported numerous episodes of conflict. Three people were injured when they were slashed with knives during violent celebrations of the Argentine triumph in Kannur. According to reports, one of them is in critical condition.

The cops have arrested six individuals.

In the coastal village of the capital city, a police subinspector had to bear the brunt of those who were celebrating the victory when he was kicked after attempting to calm some persons in a frenzied state of euphoria.

A person has now been arrested for this offence.

In the meantime, violence has been reported in a few other cities and towns in the football-crazed state of Kerala.

