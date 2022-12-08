A setback for Nitish-Mahagathbandhan Tejashwi's as BJP Wins Kurhani Bypoll

Patna (The Hawk): In a significant victory over Nitish-Mahagathbandhan Tejashwi's in Bihar, the BJP won the Kurhani Assembly byelection on Thursday.

After 23 rounds of counting, Kedar Prasad Gupta of the BJP defeated Manoj Kushwaha of the JD(U) by a margin of 3,645 votes.

Manoj Kushwaha received 73,016 votes, while Kedar Gupta was able to secure 76,648 votes. Manoj Kushwaha departed the centre after the 22nd round of counting.

Anil Sahani of the RJD previously held the position, however he was removed after being found guilty in the LTA fraud.

The BJP has sent a strong message to the Mahagathbandhan, a seven-party coalition in power in Bihar, with this victory. For the chief minister Nitish Kumar and the deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav, this seat was also a prestige matter. Lalan Singh, the national head of the JD(U), had even set up camp in Kurhani for the majority of the time to keep this seat. The Mahagathbandhan may be affected if Manoj Kushwaha loses in the 2024 Lok Sabha and 2025 Assembly elections.

The JD(U) and RJD have been preparing to discredit the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha election since the creation of the grand coalition government in Bihar. But in just two months, the BJP has triumphed in two by-elections, Gopalganj and Kurhani.

Mahagathbandhan vigorously campaigned in the Kurhani by-election, according to BJP Rajya Sabha MP Sushil Kumar Modi. In this election, they used Lalu Prasad Yadav's name and played the sympathy card, but their candidate still came in last. Nitish Kumar, the chief minister, held Kurhani in high regard. He made multiple trips there to campaign, but the JD(U) candidate was defeated.

"Nitish Kumar lacks the moral justification to continue serving as chief minister. "Nitish Kumar should resign from his position in the same manner that Nitish Kumar did in 2014 after the JD(U) won only two seats in the Lok Sabha election," Modi added.

Following their victory in Kurhani, BJP leaders and supporters lit fireworks and chanted "Jai Shri Ram" at the party headquarters in Patna.

