A Pakistani youth was apprehended in Gujarat while attempting to elope

Palanpur, Gujarat (The Hawk): A Pakistani teenager was detained by railway police in Gujarat's Banaskantha while attempting to elope with a Kutch girl.

While on patrol at the Bhildi railway station, head constable Ashokbhai Aal and his group came across the couple.

The young man, later identified as Prabhuram Desai, 24, was in possession of a Pakistani passport, the police discovered after making inquiries. His visa was only good for the Jalor area of Rajasthan and was valid until October 2023.

Aal claimed that in accordance with Sections 3(2)(d) and (e) of the Foreign Act of 1946, he is not permitted to leave the territory for which he has been issued a visa to visit and must first obtain permission from the relevant police station or the Immigration Department.

He visited Gujarat without permission and made contact with the Kutchi girl, who is a year older than him.

According to police officials, the girl has been given to her parents, and the juvenile will appear in court.

When questioned, the girl admitted that the boy is a martial arts instructor, and that they fell in love after training together a few years ago when he visited Kutch.

