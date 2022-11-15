A member of RAW commits suicide by jumping off a building

New Delhi (The Hawk): On Monday, a Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) officer is reported to have committed himself by jumping from the 10th storey of the spy agency's south Delhi building.

The deceased, identified as Aniket Kumar, was a native of Cuttack, per sources. As soon as he arrived at work in the morning, he performed the drastic action.

According to sources, Kumar was under stress, and authorities are working to determine the precise causes of the apparent suicide. He passed away immediately, and preliminary evidence points to despair, a police official told.

Today's post-mortem will be performed.

