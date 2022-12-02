A man is killed by friends after stealing tablet to purchase narcotics

Lucknow (The Hawk): After a fight about stealing and mortgaging an Android tablet belonging to one of the accused to buy narcotics, a guy was allegedly slain by two of his friends.

Anurag, the victim, was found dead on November 20 in the vicinity of Bakshi Ka Talab.

The deputy commissioner of police for the north, Qasim Abidi, stated: "On November 20, Anurag's body and his motorcycle were discovered close to Bakshi Ka Talab on Sitapur road. The body was transported for a post-mortem after the villagers identified it.

An FIR was then filed under IPC sections 201 and 302 (murder penalties) (causing disappearance of evidence of offence).

The victim's pals Vishal Verma and Ajay Bhargava were detained as a result of the victim's father's allegation.

The two admitted during questioning that Anurag had mortgaged Ajay's tablet to purchase drugs.

Anurag was struck in the head with a helmet as a result, and the argument that followed quickly turned violent. To make it appear as though there had been an accident, the accused afterwards ran over the victim's body with his motorcycle.

