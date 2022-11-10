A LU student was assaulted for protesting to an outsider's presence on campus

Lucknow (The Hawk): When a student at Lucknow University (LU) protested to some visitors being on the campus, they gravely harmed him.

A group of students from a private institution attacked Shubham Soni, a B.Sc. final year student at Lucknow University, in the canteen on Wednesday night.

He had lately complained about an outsider staying in the Habibullah hostel, and the outsider had come to the school with his supporters to exact revenge on the student.

Cold drink bottles were used in the attack on Soni. He suffered severe head injuries and was taken to Vivekananda Hospital, where King George's Medical University was suggested to him.

"We were present when several people entered the Kishore canteen near to the commerce faculty and started abusing Shubham. Later, one of them assaulted him with a bottle of ice water, and the other manhandled and abused him "a student alleged.

According to him, the group didn't leave the area until other students who were there raised the alarm.

He stated that Shubham is currently receiving treatment at the trauma centre after being brought to the hospital by officials and students.

Rakesh Dwivedi, the head proctor at LU, stated, "We have sent the student's written complaint to the Hasanganj police station so they can open an investigation. There will be an investigation."

(Inputs from Agencies)