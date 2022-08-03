Dehradun (The Hawk): A hundred feet high tricolor will be hoisted in Gunji on the China-Nepal border.

The unfurling of the tricolor in public places as well as in person is like a festival for the countrymen, on the occasion of Mahatosav, the elixir of freedom. Along with the government, NGOs also made up their mind to celebrate this festival openly. have been On the occasion of the completion of 75 years of independence, apart from saluting the martyrdom of its martyrs across the country, it will also act as a catalyst in increasing the spirit of patriotism. Whether the flag is hoisted on our borders or in any corner of the country, it will keep the whole country in a thread.

The 100-feet-high tricolor will be hoisted on August 15 in Gunji, situated on the China-Nepal border at an altitude of about 14,500 feet above sea level. The administration has started preparations to hoist the tricolor here at a cost of about Rs 45 lakh from the district plan. For the first time, the tricolor will be hoisted near the China and Nepal border at such a height. Which will be a strong message not only for the onlookers but also for the world. Situated about 150 km from Pithoragarh district headquarters, Gunji is situated on the triangular international border. At this important stage of the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra, the health of the passengers is checked. The international market for India-China trade is in Gunji. People in this region rarely migrate towards the valleys even in winters. Whereas seasonal migration takes place from other high altitude places. This area has also been connected by road about three years ago. Since then the traffic has increased throughout the year. DM DrAshish Chauhan informed that the work of setting up the flag has been completed. On August 15, the flag will be hoisted on the occasion of Amrit Mahotsav of Independence.