A huge fire breaks out in a factory in Noida

Noida (The Hawk): On Friday afternoon, a large fire started at a plant in Noida's Sector 3. Numerous fire tenders were dispatched to the area, and a rescue effort was still in progress. There have been no recorded injuries so far, and manufacturing workers have been retrieved safely. There were about 18 people trapped inside who have since been safely evacuated.

18 fire engines are working to put out the fire right now.

People had trouble breathing because of the area being covered in a heavy layer of black smoke caused by the fire. It caused panic among local residents.

"A firm that manufactures plastic trays has reported a fire. The fire is being attempted to put out. Twelve or so fire trucks have been sent out. The procedure is still ongoing, "the Noida Chief Fire Officer stated.

As of right now, neither the origin nor the amount of the damage have been determined. The factory management believes the fire was caused by a short circuit, although no formal statement has yet been made.

The plastic factory, which is located at C14 in Sector 3, caught fire.

More information is awaited.

