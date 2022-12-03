A foreign student at Hyderabad University claims a professor tried to rape her

Hyderabad (The Hawk): A lecturer at the University of Hyderabad is accused of trying to sexually attack a foreign student there. The victim, a Thai national, reported the incident to the Gachibowli Police Station, part of the Cyberabad Police Commissionerate. On Saturday, the police announced that they had opened an investigation and filed a charge against the 69-year-old professor of Hindi. The 23-year-old girl said that the professor tried to sexually abuse her when he summoned her to his office. She was able to get away and reported the incident to the police. Police interviewed the lecturer and documented the professor's statement.

