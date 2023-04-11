A fire broke out in a businessman's house in Haldwani on Tuesday

Goods and parts of the house had been burnt to ashes

Haldwani (The Hawk): A fire broke out in a businessman's house in Haldwani, Uttarakhand on Tuesday morning, everything in the home was destroyed as a result of the fire. It has been said that Ashok Jaiswal maintains his business on the first floor of the two-story residence and on the upper floor he lives with his family. At around eight in the morning on Tuesday, members of the family noticed smoke coming from the house and began to get worried.

Fire brigade team took control on the fire

The family members were evacuated quickly, police and emergency personnel were immediately notified of the incident. The fire brigade team reached the spot, controlled the fire, but by then the goods and parts of the house had been burnt to ashes. The fire security officer (FSO) Govind Ram Arya and his team reached the spot and made a report of the financial loss in the accident. - Chirag Kaul