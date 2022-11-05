A BJP spokesman in Delhi displays a poster comparing Kejriwal to Hitler

New Delhi (The Hawk): In response to Delhi's deteriorating air quality, Delhi BJP spokesman Tajindar Bagga put up a poster on Saturday comparing Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to Nazi dictator Adolf Hitler.

"Kejriwal is second... Ruler who turned his city into a gas chamber... Hitler was first," says a poster outside the BJP office in the national capital.

In an interview with IANS, Bagga stated: "The Supreme Court has declared that Delhi has become a gas chamber, not my or the BJP's version. Delhi is choking, and the Chief Minister is on election campaigning. Hilter was the first to build gas chambers, and Kejriwal has left the people of Delhi to suffer from toxic air."

According to the party spokesman, Kejriwal also failed to implement a bio-decomposer in Punjab, which he claimed would convert all stubble into fertiliser in 15 days.

Bagga attacked the AAP-led government in the national capital, saying: "People are dying in Delhi, but the Chief Minister is not present. Stubble is being burned in Punjab, but the Chief Minister is not present. Instead, they are on election campaigns in Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat. All they care about is politics and nothing else."

Concerning the upcoming MCD elections, the spokesman stated: "Kejriwal is criticising the BJP for doing nothing in the MCD, but I'd like to know what they've done in Delhi over the last seven years. Let Kejriwal say what he wants, but we already know what we've done for Delhi... The people are on our side, and we will triumph once more."

(Inputs from Agencies)